Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik To Dinesh Karthik Dipika Pallikal List Of Couples Where Both Have Sports Connection

While Sania Mirza is a famous tennis player of India, her husband Shoaib Malik is one of the legendary all-rounders of Pakistan. At the same time, apart from these two, there are many such couples in which husbands are cricketers, while their wives also have a special connection with the game. Apart from Indian players, foreign players are also included in this list.

Today we will talk about such pairs of husband and wives in which both have a connection to the world of sports. You will also know many names, but there may be some names that you may not know about. Let us know one by one about all such pairs:-

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is a well-known name in the cricket world, while his wife Sania Mirza has also proved herself as a tennis player at the international level. Both were married in the year 2010. India’s star tennis player Sania Mirza hails from Hyderabad while Shoaib Malik belongs to Pakistan.

Kedar Jadhav-Snehal

Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav also married woman cricket Snehal. Snehal is a right-handed batsman and has played for West Zone and Maharashtra. Snehal has featured in 37 List A matches, one First Class match and 31 T20 matches. However, Snehal has not yet made it to Team India.

Michelle Stark-Alyssa Healy

Australia’s star pacer Mitchell Starc married Australian woman cricketer Alyssa Healy on 15 April 2016. Starc is a left-arm fast bowler while his wife Alyssa Healy is a wicket-keeper batsman. On Saturday itself, Cricket Australia honored Starc with awards like the Allan Border Medal and Healy the best ODI cricketer.

Dinesh Karthik-Deepika Pallikal

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is not interested in any identity. At the same time, his wife Dipika Pallikal is also a famous squash player of India. Dinesh and Deepika got married in the year 2015. Karthik is best remembered for leading India to victory in the Nidahas Trophy over the years. At the same time, Deepika has been honored with the Arjuna Award.

Ishant Sharma – Pratima Singh

Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Ishant Sharma recently completed his 100 test matches sometime back. He is one of the highest Test wicket-taker for India. At the same time, his wife Pratima Singh is also a basketball player. Ishant and Pratima got married on 9 December 2016. Pratima hails from Varanasi and has also been a former captain of the Indian women’s basketball team.