Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Video Shared on Instagram Of Their Collaboration Project Teaser Speculations for Big Screen Debut For Movie or Serial Love Is In The Air

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have shared a video on their Instagram. While sharing the same video, both have given information about their upcoming project. After this there is speculation that some serial or film is going to come on the love story of both. Love Is In The Air is written in its hashtag.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are often in the headlines. Meanwhile, both have shared a common video on their respective Instagram pages. Actually this video is a teaser of a serial, movie or ad project.

Both Sania and Shoaib have given information in the caption of their post that it is a common project of both. Whose teaser is being shared. The captions of both these posts have one thing in common, #LoveIsInTheAir, which has led to speculations that it could be the name of the upcoming project.

Sania Mirza captioned her post as, ‘Excited to share the teaser of the project I am working on. Its full version is coming soon. At the same time, Shoaib wrote that, ‘I feel proud to share this teaser of our shared project. Soon you will get its full version.

However, it is not yet clear whether this is a serial or a film, clarification is yet to be made on this. But different things are happening in the comments. Some are telling it a film and some are writing a serial on the love story of both.

Talking about this video, Sania’s face is not visible in it yet. But her husband Shoaib Malik is seen in many places. Shoaib is seen running and in one of the scenes he is also seen getting out of the car. At the same time, a female is seen playing tennis in white clothes, which is being speculated to be Sania Mirza.

Let us tell you that along with sports, the personal life of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik is also very much discussed. Since 2010, the discussion of their love started. After this, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot on 12 April 2010 in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. Today they also have a three year old son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.