Sania Mirza Son Izhaan Mirza Malik is Sick Indian Tennis Star Shared Video and informed Social Media user asked about Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is often active on social media. She shares every information related to her life on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, today he shared a short video, in the caption of which he also informed that his son (Izhaan Mirza Malik) is not well.

On this post of her, people also asked about husband Shoaib Malik. Commenting on a user, asked how is Shoaib Bhai. Let us tell you that Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik is playing T20 series for Pakistan in Bangladesh these days.

While sharing the video on Instagram page, Sania Mirza informed that her son’s health is not well. Sania wrote in the caption of the video that, ‘When your son is ill and after sleeping only two hours you are working. Despite that, go with the trend. He wrote with the hashtag, ‘Reel Karo Feel Karo’.

Many people commented on this post of Sania Mirza. Most people praised her look, while some people also asked about her husband Shoaib Malik. Many people joked and tried to troll Sania Mirza, referring to Pakistan’s World Cup defeat behind Ude Hosh.

Sania Mirza is the star tennis player of India and Shoaib Malik is the senior player of Pakistan cricket team. The news of their love was in the headlines in the year 2010, after which both of them got married in April this year. In the year 2018, both became parents to a son. Their son’s name is Izhaan who is now three years old.

Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik are often in discussion on social media these days. Earlier, Pakistani cricketers were in discussion about a photoshoot done with actress Ayesha Omar. Sania Mirza was also trolled many times on social media for this.