Sania Mirza Yuvraj Singh Special Birthday Wish Calling Him Motu Indian Tennis Star Posted Instagram Story Mentioning 18 Years Bond of Friendship – Sania Mirza wrote for Yuvraj Singh

Sania Mirza has wished former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh a special birthday. While posting an Instagram story for Yuvi, he mentioned the 18-year-old friendship and also called him Motu.

Today is 40th birthday of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. On this occasion, there is an influx of congratulations for the Sixer King not only from the cricket world but from all over the world. In this episode, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has also wished Yuvraj Singh a happy birthday in a special way.

Sania Mirza shared a picture of herself with Yuvraj Singh in her Instagram story. In this picture, Sania is holding her son Izhaan in her lap and Yuvraj Singh is seen walking with her. While wishing Yuvi a birthday, Sania has written for him – Happy Birthday Motu.

Sania Mirza wrote on her story that, ‘Happy Birthday Motu. Even after 18 years of friendship, when you speak, I have the same confused expression on my face. Have a wonderful birthday to you.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also made a tweet wishing Yuvraj Singh a happy birthday. International records of Yuvraj Singh have also been written in this tweet. Apart from this, the BCCI also wished Yuvraj a happy birthday, reflecting on his records.

Sania Mirza’s story for Yuvraj Singh (Source- Instagram mirzasaniar)

Apart from this, Sachin Tendulkar also shared his photo with Yuvraj Singh and wished him a birthday. So Indian Test captain Virat Kohli also posted a video wishing Yuvraj a birthday and praised him. In this video, he said that there are many similarities between him and Yuvi.

Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!! ,@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/SFMR2vkuBn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

Let us tell you that Yuvraj was born on 12 December 1981 in Chandigarh. His father’s name is Yograj Singh and mother’s name is Shabnam Singh. He made his debut for India in 2000 against Kenya. After this, in 2019, he announced his retirement from international cricket. Yuvi was instrumental in making India T20 champions in 2007 and ODI champions in 2011.

Yuvraj Singh has 11778 international runs to his name. He has played a total of 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, he also held the record for hitting 6 consecutive sixes and the fastest half-century in 12 balls. Apart from this, he has also played 132 IPL matches where 2750 runs have been scored from his bat.