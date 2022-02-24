World

Sanitation worker killed, another hurt in Rockland County hit and run

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sanitation worker killed, another hurt in Rockland County hit and run
Written by admin
Sanitation worker killed, another hurt in Rockland County hit and run

Sanitation worker killed, another hurt in Rockland County hit and run

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) — A sanitation worker was killed and another injured when they were struck by a car while crossing the street to collect trash receptacles in a hit and run in Nanuet.

It happened in the area at 17 South Second Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police say the two victims were crossing the street when a vehicle struck both of them, and the driver fled the scene.

ALSO READ | Gas prices expected to continue to rise due to uncertainty with Russia-Ukraine

The driver of the garbage truck described hearing a loud collision when the men were struck.

Arriving officers located one of the victims unresponsive lying in the roadway, while the second man was seated on a nearby curb experiencing pain and difficulty breathing.

Both victims were initially treated by officers before being transported to area hospitals, where one of the victims, Estibe Bustos Ceballos, died two days later.

The suspect and the vehicle were identified and located by police, and 29-year-old Christain Lemus-Vasquez was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Spring Valley head football coach Andrew Delva to help Ceballos’ family.

ALSO READ | Reporter’s mom crashes his live shot to say ‘Hi, baby!’ | VIDEO

Delva said the victim was a former player who was loved by many on the team.

“This young man came on to the team with no experience, barley speaking any English, but after learning the game he became a solid contributor to the team,” Delva wrote. “Estive was loved by so many in the Spring Valley community, this is why his death hurts us all who were so close to Estive. This young man all throughout HS worked multiple jobs and was a student athlete who never complained about any of it. This young man was a devoted husband and father worked hard everyday.”

READ Also  Pentagon spox says threat of Russia sanctions has 'deterrent effect', but admits invasion may be 'days away'

———-
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Sanitation #worker #killed #hurt #Rockland #County #hit #run

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Road rage on the rise, but here's how to defuse tensions

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment