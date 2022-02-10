Sanitation Worker Shot In Midtown, Suspects At Large – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gunfire rocked Midtown on Thursday morning.

Chopper 2 was over the scene at 52nd Street and 10th Avenue, where the NYPD blocked off an area to conduct an investigation after a man was shot outside of a building at around 11:15 a.m.

Police said the victim, a 40-year-old sanitation worker, was intervening in a dispute between his daughter and her boyfriend when another man pulled out a gun and shot the father in the leg.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

The boyfriend and suspected gunman then got into a black Mercedes and took off down 52nd and up 10th, police said.

Police were also investigating at 11th Avenue near 53rd Street, but it was not immediately clear if the two investigations were related.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.