Sanjana Galrani Ragini Dwivedi took drugs: Bangalore drug case Actress Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi took drugs FSL report confirmed- Drug case: Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi were taking drugs, bail will be canceled after FSL report?

South Indian film actresses Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi will have to face difficulties in the Bengaluru drug scam case. Both were arrested last year in a Bangalore drugs case. After that, in the investigation of this case, the drug stars got badly involved in the film industry. Although both actresses were later released on bail, now almost a year later, a forensic lab report has sparked outrage in the case. The FSL report confirmed that Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi were taking drugs. However, Sanjana Galrani says she has no information about the CFSL report. It is only after receiving the details of the report that she wants to say something in this case.

A report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) confirmed that Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi and others had taken drugs. Both the actresses arrested in the case are currently out on bail. Hair samples from both were taken for examination. Police have also arrested event manager Viren Khanna, son of the late minister, and Aditya Alva, a close associate of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

However, after the entire case came to light, all the accused have once again pleaded not guilty. CFSL has clearly stated in its investigation report that Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi, Viren Khanna, Rahul Tonse and both the event managers were using drugs, IANS reported.

The City Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating the drug scam case. The CCB had also sent samples of Sanjana and Ragini’s hair for investigation on drug abuse charges. This is known as a hair follicle test or hair drug test. For the first time, the lab rejected Sanjana and Ragini’s hair samples. But after this CCB asked CFSL to give the result of the test as soon as possible. Police had sent hair samples and urine samples along with nails nine months ago. For the first time in the state, hair samples were sent in drug cases. It is said that traces of the drug can be detected in one year hair.

Blood and urine samples are usually sent for such tests. Based on these samples, it can be determined within 24 to 48 hours whether the accused has taken the drugs or not. Investigating officer Inspector Puneet has filed a report in the 33rd CCH Court in Bangalore. The FSL report will also be added to the chargesheet filed against both the actress and others. The CCB has issued a press note claiming that it has sent hair samples of the accused in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case to the Hyderabad Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

Co-Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the drug can be detected from hair samples for 1 year. This new technology has helped the police in locating the drug use of the accused in the NDPS case. Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant also lauded the efforts and use of the new method by the CCB police. He said it was a wake-up call for those involved in drug abuse.

In September 2020, Bangalore police arrested Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi in a drug case. Sanjana was granted bail in December 2020. Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea has been rejected by the Karnataka High Court. Subsequently, in January 2021, Ragini was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

