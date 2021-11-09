Sanjay Bangar became 6th Indian head coach of IPL RCB gave responsibility to Hindustani after 13 years in his coaching Preity Zinta Punjab Kings reached final

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, appointed its batting advisor Sanjay Bangar as the team head coach for the next two years. RCB has appointed an Indian as the head coach of the team after 13 years.

RCB had earlier appointed Venkatesh Prasad as the head coach of the team in 2008. The franchise appointed Bangar as the team’s batting consultant in February 2021. He will now replace Mike Hesson as the head coach. Mike Hesson will continue with the team in his current role as Director of Cricket Operations.

Hesson was given the additional role of head coach for the second leg of the IPL in the UAE after Australia’s Simon Katich stepped down for personal reasons. Sanjay Bangar is the sixth Indian head coach of the IPL. Before him, Venkatesh Prasad, Lalchand Rajput, Robin Singh, Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble have given their coaching services to various teams of IPL.

Anil Kumble is still the head coach of Punjab Kings. Virender Sehwag was the head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the year 2017, Lalchand Rajput in 2008, Mumbai Indians and Robin Singh was the head coach of Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2012.

Sanjay Bangar was also the head coach of the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) from 2014 to 2016. For the second time, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of head coach by any team of IPL.

Sanjay Bangar was made the assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab in January 2014 before the IPL. He was promoted to head coach during the season itself. It was under his coaching that Kings XI Punjab had the best ever performance in the IPL.

Preity Zinta’s team played the final that season. They had to face defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. He was the coach of Kings XI Punjab for three years. He later had to step down to comply with BCCI’s conflict of interest rules.

In a video posted by RCB’s official Twitter handle, Hesson said, “Today we have appointed Sanjay Bangar as the head coach of RCB for the next two years. Sanjay is a highly respected coach. He is primarily known as a batting coach, but he certainly has more expertise than that.

Sanjay Bangar has immense experience of coaching. He was the batting coach of India’s senior team for five years from 2014 to 2019. Talking about his new role, Bangar said, “I have worked with some extraordinary and talented players in the team. I can’t wait to take this team to the next level. 49-year-old Sanjay Bangar played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 2001 and 2004.