Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will do a blast after KGF Chapter 2, Will be a comedy film! Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will do a blast after KGF Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will do a blast after KGF Chapter 2, Will be a comedy movie!

Information oi-Salman Khan

Kannada famous person Yash’s movie KGF Chapter 2 has been in dialogue for a very long time and with it there are talks of two extra people who find themselves going to be a a part of this movie. We’re speaking about Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon who’re going to be seen having a blast on this movie. Who will be seen sharing the display area within the a lot awaited Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt are going to share the display after a very long time,

Someday again actress Raveena Tandon shared an previous image with Sanjay on social media and wrote that he’s my favourite actor. However now the information that we’ve introduced for you is sort of surprising as a result of even after KGF 2, each will make a large bang.

It’s realized that each are going to be a a part of a movie and each are very excited for it. In line with a report in Mid Day, the movie will be a comedy drama and will be directed by a new director.

After this information got here out, this excellent couple of 90s have as soon as once more come into the limelight and it will be nice to see how these two explode as soon as once more.

Sanjay Dutt is doing movies repeatedly however there are only a few such movies that are proving profitable right now. Folks have excessive expectations from KGF Chapter 2. It’s being mentioned that Sanjay Dutt goes to make a large bang within the detrimental function.

Story first revealed: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 17:21 [IST]