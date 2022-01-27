Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Setty to join hands for a comedy family drama, know details | Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty join hands for a comedy film – will be seen together after years

Entertainment

Years later, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty have joined hands for an upcoming film. It will be a comedy-family drama. If reports are to be believed, the film will be directed by Sameer Karnik, who has previously directed Yamla Pagal Deewana. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty in the film, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Javed Jaffrey will be in important roles.

According to a source close to the film, the film is an out-and-out comedy. Both Sanjay and Sunil will be seen playing the roles of Punjabis while the roles of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Javed Jaffrey have been kept a secret for now.

Let us tell you, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty have so far appeared together in films like ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Rudraksh’, ‘Rakt’, ‘LOC Kargil’.

Currently both are busy with their upcoming films. Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films include ‘KGF – Chapter 2’, in which he is playing the role of Villain Adheera. Along with this, he is also going to be seen in important roles in Yash Raj banner films Prithviraj and Shamshera.

At the same time, Sunil Shetty is going to be seen in the Pan India film ‘Ghani’. Also, there are reports of his OTT debut with a Netflix series, although there is no official information about this at the moment.

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt to join hands yet again after years for a comedy drama. The film is supposed to be directed by Samir Karnik.

