Sanjay Dutt appointed as the brand ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh with CM Pema Khandu! Sanjay Dutt appointed as the brand ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh with CM Pema Khandu!

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Sanjay Dutt is often in news for one reason or the other. Even though he may not be seen in films very soon, but fans love him and are eager for his film. At this time a news is coming out about him, which is going to prove to be great for Baba’s fans. In fact, Sanjay Dutt has recently been made the brand ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh. Yes.. During this the CM of Arunachal Pradesh was present.

This was announced by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Pasang Sona Dorji in the presence of Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Mitra was also present here and he has been made the brand advisor.

The actors reached Dibrugarh on a chartered flight from Mumbai and then by helicopter to the picturesque valley of Mechuka. Sanjay Dutt was portrayed as a youth icon, nature lover, de-addiction proponent during this period.

Sanjay Dutt has promoted many cities before this as well. The actor has been made an icon of de-addiction because he made a comeback after defeating drugs. There was a time when Sanjay Dutt had become addicted to it.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in his film Bhuj The Pride of India and Ajay Devgan was seen in it. She is currently in news about her upcoming projects. Sanjay Dutt is going to be seen blasting with many films in the coming days.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:31 [IST]