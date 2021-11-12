Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt appointed as the brand ambassador of Zanzibar, shared a picture with the President! Sanjay Dutt appointed brand ambassador of Zanzibar

Sanjay Dutt’s films are not doing anything special, but some kind of news definitely keeps coming about him. At this time a big news has come out about him, which his fans are very fond of. In fact, Sanjay Dutt has been appointed as the Tourism Ambassador of Zanzibar. It is one of the islands in the Indian Ocean, located off the Swahili coast. Sanjay took to social media to share the good news with Zanzibar President Hussein Mwini and shared pictures with him.

Sanjay Dutt often shares his work with fans and followers on social media. He shared this on Twitter. Sanjay Dutt wrote.. “Great to meet you @DrHmwinyi.

I am honored to have the opportunity to be an ambassador for Zanzibar’s investment, health and education sector, as well as promoting tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government (sic).”

As soon as this picture comes in front, it is becoming increasingly viral and fans are sharing it. Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt will also invest in the film industry here.

Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt is busy with many great films at this time and will be seen doing a blast in the coming times. Sanjay Dutt was last seen in his film Bhuj The Pride of India. Although his character was very small.

Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt appointed as the brand ambassador of Zanzibar, shared a picture with the President!

