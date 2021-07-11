Sanjay Dutt Brother In Law Kumar Gaurav Relationship Unknown Facts

New Delhi. Often we have seen that there are many stars whose first film is a super hit and they become big overnight. But suddenly these stars disappear. Neither he appears on the big screen nor does he ever come in front of the media. One of them is actor Kumar Gaurav. Kumar Gaurav is the son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar. July 11 means that today he was born. Kumar Gaurav’s 61st birthday is today. His first film was released in 1981. Whose name was Love Story. His very first film became a huge hit and Kumar Gaurav became the shining star of the industry overnight.

Kumar Gaurav’s first film was a superhit

Kumar Gaurav’s film Love Story Superhit Kya Hui became a hot topic in the industry as well as among girls. He came to be called the Chocolatey Boy in the industry. Kumar Gaurav’s passion was seen a lot among the girls. Gradually Kumar Gaurav’s film career started sinking. Along with professional life, Kumar Gaurav’s personal life is no less than a film story. In the midst of a sinking career, Kumar Gaurav’s name started being associated with his first film actress Vijayeta Pandit. That’s when his name started being associated with actor Sanjay Dutt’s sister Namrata Dutt.

Career drowned due to arrogance

It is said that after the film Love Story became a superhit, there was a lot of pride in Kumar Gaurav. He refused to work with many actresses. The result of which was that all those actresses reached the pinnacle of success and Kumar Gaurav’s stardom ended with time. After which many actresses refused to work with him.

Kumar Gaurav married Sanjay Dutt’s sister

Kumar Gaurav’s proximity started increasing with Namrata Dutt. After being in a relationship for a long time, Kumar Gaurav decided to marry Namrata Dutt. Kumar Gaurav’s friendship with Sanjay Dutt became very good after marrying Namrata. Kumar Gaurav was with him in every bad time. It is said that when Sanjay Dutt had a bad addiction to drugs. At that time also Kumar Gaurav had helped him a lot.

Kumar Gaurav helped Sanjay Dutt a lot

It is said that when Sanjay Dutt’s career started sinking, Kumar Gaurav made the film ‘Naam’ while casting his brother-in-law Sanjay Dutt. The film Naam proved to be a superhit on the big screen and again Sanjay Dutt’s career started. It is said that during the shooting of the film, Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav started getting so close that people started considering both of them as homosexuals. After which Sanjay Dutt came forward and clarified the relationship between himself and Kumar Gaurav.

