Sanjay Dutt Call Salman Khan Arrogant After His Friendship Broke

New Delhi. Today is the birthday of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt has done many great films in his film career. In which he has played many wonderful characters. From hero to villain, Sanjay Dutt has left his mark on the industry. From professional life to personal life, Sanjay Dutt remained in the headlines. His name kept getting associated with some controversy. At the same time, some of his friends became enemies after him. How can anyone forget Sanjay Dutt’s friendship with actor Salman Khan. Both did many superhit films together. Also, Sanjay Dutt considered Salman as his younger brother, but the friendship of both of them broke in a moment. Let us tell you today about the broken friendship of Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

Salman Khan did not come to meet Sanjay Dutt after his release from jail

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s friendship is almost 3 decades old. It is said that when Sanjay Dutt’s sentence ended and he came out of jail, he thought that Salman Khan would come there to meet him, but it did not happen. Salman Khan neither came to meet Sanjay Dutt outside the jail. After which Sanjay Dutt kept a small party at his house after coming out of jail. In which Salman Khan did not reach. Sanjay Dutt felt very bad about this and their friendship ended forever.

Told salman khan arrogant

After coming out of jail, during a promotion, Sanjay Dutt was asked a question about Salman Khan. In which Sanjay Dutt surprised everyone by calling Salman Khan an arrogant person. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is said to be the reason behind the feud between Salman and Sanjay Dutt. Actually, there was a time when Salman Khan was dating Katrina. After which Katrina left Salman and went to Ranbir Kapoor. However, till date the reason behind their quarrel is not clear.

At the same time, when Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was made, Salman Khan did not want Ranbir Kapoor to play his role in it, but Ranbir Kapoor appeared in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Salman Khan did not like seeing this and made him distance from Sanjay Dutt.

Used to consider Salman Khan as his younger brother

There was a time when Sanjay Dutt used to consider Salman Khan as his younger brother and used to tell everyone, but Sanjay Dutt got very angry after not seeing Salman outside the jail. Although till date it is not clear that what is the special reason for the distance between Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, but there are many Bollywood celebs who have become enemies after being good friends. Like the friendship of actor Govinda and director David Dhawan which has now turned into enmity.

suffering from cancer

Recently Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer. Shortly after, the actor defeated the disease of cancer. Sanjay Dutt’s film ‘Sadak 2’ was released. Which proved to be a huge flop. Sanjay Dutt is still active and working in the film industry. He married actress Manyata. He has a son and daughter.