Sanjay Dutt celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Sanjay Dutt family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Sanjay Dutt worships Ganpati Bappa with his family.

All courses in Bollywood industry have welcomed Ganpati Bappa’s Ganesh Chaturthi at his home. At the same time, actor Sanjay Dutt along with his family worshiped Ganpati Bappa. His wife Mynata Dutt has shared the video on social media. In this, Sanjay Dutt is seen doing Ganpati Aarti.

Manyata Dutt shared two videos on the story of her Instagram account on Saturday. In it you can see that Sanjay Dutt is performing Aarti of Ganapati with a worship plate. Other people also appear with Sanjay Dutt. Ganpati is being praised in the background.





This year has been very busy due to the shooting of many Sanjay Dutt films. He has taken some time out from shooting for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Sanjay Dutt and his family welcome Ganpati to his house at this time of the year.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt last appeared in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ with Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sonakshi Sinha. Now Sanjay Dutt will be seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ with Yash and Raveena Tandon. He will also be seen working with Ranbir Kapoor and Vani Kapoor in ‘Shamsheera’.