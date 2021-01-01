Sanjay Dutt celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Sanjay Dutt family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi: Sanjay Dutt worships Ganpati Bappa with his family.
This year has been very busy due to the shooting of many Sanjay Dutt films. He has taken some time out from shooting for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Sanjay Dutt and his family welcome Ganpati to his house at this time of the year.
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt last appeared in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ with Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sonakshi Sinha. Now Sanjay Dutt will be seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ with Yash and Raveena Tandon. He will also be seen working with Ranbir Kapoor and Vani Kapoor in ‘Shamsheera’.

