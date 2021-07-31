Sanjay Dutt drug addiction unknown stories

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has turned 62 years old. Sanjay Dutt has worked in many successful films in his career. Also, the characters played in different films brought him a lot of popularity. In 2018, his biopic of Sanjay Dutt was made. In which actor Ranbir Kapoor appeared in the role of Sanju Baba, but did not show many stories of Sanjay Dutt in that film. Let us tell you some unheard things related to Sanjay Dutt.

Did smoking cigarettes at the age of 9

Sanjay Dutt has a deep connection with controversies. Also, we all know that Sanjay Dutt had a bad addiction to drugs, but very few people would know that Sanjay Dutt started smoking cigarettes at the age of just 9. It is said that once Sanjay Dutt was hiding from father Sunil Dutt and smoking a cigarette in the bathroom. At that time he was only 9 years old. Then Sunil Dutt came in the bathroom and took him to his room. Where he had beaten Sanjay Dutt a lot.

Arrived at the airport carrying drugs with sisters

In 1981, Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with the film Rocky. By this time Sanjay Dutt was already addicted to drugs. He had become addicted to alcohol and drugs. In an interview, Sanjay Dutt had told that he had become addicted to drugs during the film Rocky. Once he was going to Kashmir with his sisters for shooting. During that time he had hidden 1 kg of heroin in his shoes. Sanjay Dutt told that at that time there was no such strictness at the airport, but when he thinks about it today, he gets very scared.

Sanjay Dutt had also said that it would have been fine if he was caught. But then what would happen to his sisters? Sanjay Dutt told that when you get addicted to drugs, then you stop thinking about your family too.

sanjay dutt upcoming movie

Well, it would not be wrong at all to say that Sanjay Dutt has seen many ups and downs in his life. Even today Sanjay Dutt is active in the industry. Recently his film ‘Sadak 2’ was released. Which the audience did not give much love. Soon the actor will be seen in ‘KGF Chapter 2’. The post of this film has been released. In which Sanjay Dutt is looking quite amazing.