Sanjay Dutt entered Sridevi’s changing room after getting drunk

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has worked in many superhit films. He has a strong fan following. There was a time when his career was at peak and he had many films. But more than films, he remains in the headlines due to his personal life. It is known to all that Sanjay Dutt was addicted to alcohol and drugs. Due to this, his name has also come in many controversies. But once she did such an act while intoxicated that Sridevi had decided that she would never work with Sanjay Dutt.

Sridevi scared of Sanjay’s action

Actually, this incident is from the time when Sridevi was included in the number 1 actresses of the industry. At the same time, Sanjay Dutt’s career had just started. In such a situation, in the year 1983, such an incident happened due to which Sridevi became very angry with Sanjay. He even tried to get her out of one of his films. This is the incident when the shooting of the film ‘Himmatwala’ was going on. Sridevi and Jitendra were in lead roles in this film. As soon as Sanjay Dutt got the news that Sridevi was shooting for ‘Himmatwala’, he reached the set without delay. But at that time Sanjay Dutt was intoxicated. Despite this, he had made up his mind to meet Sridevi.

Sanjay Dutt enters Sridevi’s room

Sanjay Dutt was a big fan of Sridevi. So he wanted to meet her. But he did not see Sridevi on the set. In such a situation, searching for them, he entered his room itself. Seeing Sanjay Dutt drunk like this, Sridevi was horrified. Sanjay’s eyes were red with intoxication. Sridevi immediately took Sanjay Dutt out of the room by raising his voice. After this, in an interview, when Sanjay Dutt was asked about this incident, he said, ‘I did go to his room, but what I talked to him there, how I behaved, I do not remember anything.’

decided to never work

At the same time, Sridevi was so scared of this incident that she had decided that she would never work with Sanjay Dutt. She was the top actress at that time. But it doesn’t take long to change the times. Sanjay Dutt’s career started reaching heights. In such a situation, Sridevi was forced to work with him in the film ‘Zameen’. However, he had clearly said that he should not have a single scene with Sanjay. After this Mahesh Bhatt made the film ‘Gumrah’. He had already cast Sanjay Dutt in this film. At that time his success graph was growing rapidly. At the same time, Sridevi was losing her charm.

Trying to get Sanjay Dutt out

When Mahesh Bhatt went to Sridevi with the script of the film, it is said that he tried to get Sanjay Dutt out. But when he did not get success, he had to sign the film. According to reports, there was a different atmosphere during the shooting. The conversation between Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt was completely closed. But when the film was released, it proved to be a huge hit. People liked this film very much and the pair of both was also well liked.

