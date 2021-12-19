Sanjay Dutt had reached Mehboob studio to beat Rajesh Khanna, took such a step after seeing the actor, even his uncle himself was surprised.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’. But she was made by superstar ‘Aradhana’. Apart from his career, Rajesh Khanna was also in a lot of discussion about his affair. There was a time when he was in a relationship with actress Tina Munim. But this relationship of his had brought him on the target of Sanjay Dutt. Not only this, Sanjay Dutt went to Mehboob studio to beat up Kaka.

Sanjay Dutt himself disclosed this in his biography ‘Sanjay Dutt – The Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’. The actor had told in his biography that he had fallen in love with Tina Munim during the shooting of the film ‘Rocky’, but Tina Munim had separated from him after the actor was embroiled in controversies like drug addiction.

During that time the film ‘Soutan’ was released with Tina Munim’s actor Rajesh Khanna, which was well-liked by the people. At the same time, the news of their relationship had also started coming, which kept Sanjay Dutt in trouble. About the actress, he wrote in his biography, “The whole world knew that she fools everyone. But I behaved like a blind man and also defended him.”

Talking about Tina Munim and Rajesh Khanna, Sanjay Dutt had further said, “When our relationship ended, the news of her and Rajesh Khanna’s affair came to the fore. I felt that I was used. Everyone was laughing at me.” Because of this, the actor decided to beat up Rajesh Khanna. At the same time, Kaka was shooting for his film at Mehboob Studio.

Sanjay Dutt further told about Rajesh Khanna, “When Tina left me, I do not know what happened, I was just very angry. I could not bear the fact that someone left me. In such a situation, I took a vow to kill Rajesh Khanna. I reached Mehboob Studio, where he was sitting on a chair. I also pulled the chair and sat down in front of him. I stared at him and he too was shocked.

