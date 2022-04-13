Sanjay Dutt opens up on shooting KGF Chapter 2 post battling cancer | Sanjay Dutt was the first to shoot the climax of KGF 2 during his recovery from cancer!

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The soon to be released film KGF 2 is in a lot of discussion these days. Sanjay Dutt’s character Adira is getting a lot of praise from the film. The special thing is that during the production of the film, Kovid had spread badly in India and at the same time actor Sanjay Dutt also got information about his cancer disease. But after recovering from cancer, Sanjay first started his shooting for KGF 2 and that too with its climax scene.

Sanjay himself has shared how difficult it was to do this. The actor says, “Yes, it was challenging not only for me but also for my family. I was still undergoing treatment, chemo sessions, and when I started shooting for the climax, I was completely Wasn’t free from it.”

Sanjay Dutt further added, “Sometimes you have to do what you have to do. And doing it becomes easier when you have a rock-solid support system in your life. The strength of my family, my passion and the responsibility has inspired me.” Kept mentally courageous to get back into acting. I have been raised with a never give up motto. God be merciful, today I am cancer free and back to my normalcy.”

Let us inform that during the shooting of the film, keeping in mind Sanjay’s health, the makers and producers of the film suggested Sanjay Dutt to take the help of a body double, but he shot the entire scene himself without a body double.

Sanjay Dutt says, “He suggested that we shoot it with a green screen. But as an actor, shooting this film right was important for me.” After facing so many difficulties after chemotherapy, where the body becomes so weak. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt came back in shape and shot the entire scene.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 15:52 [IST]