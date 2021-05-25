Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil on his 16th death anniversary: 'You were everything to me'

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday paid tributes to his father, in style actor-flesh presser Sunil Dutt, on his 16th death anniversary and talked about he misses him.

Sunil Dutt died of coronary heart assault on 25 Might perchance, 2005 at his Bandra house on the age of 75.

In a social media submit, Sanjay Dutt, 61, talked about his father grew to become additionally his mentor and pal.

“A father or mother, an idol, a buddy, a mentor – you’ve been the whole thing to me. Adore you Dad, omit you,” he captioned the submit on Instagram, alongside a throwback picture of him and Sunil Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala commented on the submit with a coronary heart emoji. His youthful sister, baby-kisser Priya Dutt, additionally shared an image of a youthful Sunil Dutt on her Instagram.

Sunil Dutt made his appearing debut with director Ramesh Saigal’s 1955 movie Railway Platform reverse Johnny Walker and Nalini Jaywant.

Nonetheless it grew to become Mehboob Khan’s conventional Mom India in 1956 which catapulted him to stardom.

Two years after the movie, Sunil Dutt tied the knot with his co-extensive title Nargis and the couple had three children — Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

He grew to become little question one among primarily essentially the most ordinary Hindi movie stars of the Nineteen Sixties-Seventies and appeared in hits like Gumraah, Waqt, Humraaz, Khandaan, Milan and Reshma Aur Shera.

Sunil Dutt took a smash from the movie business within the early Nineties to enter politics, however returned to play reel-existence father to son Sanjay Dutt in 2003 hit Munna Bhai M.B.B.S