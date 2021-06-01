Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her 92nd birth anniversary: ‘There's nobody else like you’

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday paid tributes to his mother and legendary actor Nargis Dutt on her 92nd starting anniversary.

The actor shared a sequence of historic household photographs on Instagram to tag the actual event.

Nargis, whose staunch determine turned Fatima Rashid, is actually applicable absolutely one among probably the most important actors of Indian cinema and has movement photographs much like Andaaz, Barsaat, Awaara, and Academy Award-nominated Mother India to her credit score rating in a occupation spanning three an prolonged time.

She obtained the Nationwide Award for easiest actress for Raat Aur Din (1967).

She married her Mother India co-celebrity Sunil Dutt in 1958. Collectively they’d three younger people: Sanjay, baby-kisser Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

Nargis died of pancreatic most cancers on 3 May additionally, 1981, three days earlier than Sanjay Dutt’s debut movie Rocky hit the theatres.