Sanjay Dutt say about Bollywood films as soon as he became a part of KGF 2? ‘Make films like Sholay!’ What did Sanjay Dutt say about Bollywood films as soon as he became a part of KGF 2?

News oi-Salman Khan

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is being discussed at this time and in this film along with the hero, villain is also being talked about. Yes, we are talking about Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt who is playing a strong role. Sanjay Dutt playing the character of Adheera in ‘KGF 2’, his first look as the furious Adheera stunned his fans. Dutt himself is actively participating in the promotional campaign of the film.

Oscar bans Will Smith for 10 years, slaps comedian Chris Rock!

But at this time he has raised questions about Bollywood films and has given his opinion. He said that films should be made like Sholay and Zanjeer at this time. Actually, during this time Sanjay Dutt was talking to the media and was speaking about the election of changing films.

Sanjay replied that mass entertainers will always be relevant despite the changing trends. According to him, movies full of action stunts and heroism will never be stereotyped.

Meanwhile, he said that Bollywood should go back to its roots and draw inspiration from its films like ‘Vaastav: The Reality’ and ‘Khal Nayak’ as well as commercial potboilers like ‘Sholay’ and ‘Zanjeer’.

Sanjay suggests that Bollywood filmmakers should start making films like these all-time hits. How controversial the life of Sanjay Dutt has been, it is not hiding from anyone. Although he is now concentrating only in films and he is seen doing many big bangs continuously.

Big details of KGF 2 Climax, Dangerous fight scene between Adheera-Rocky, 25 crores spent!

Yash’s KGF chapter 2 made a big record in advance booking, became the first South Indian film!

KGF Chapter 2: Yash got the highest fee, Sanjay Dutt- Raveena got so many crores, details

This director’s 17-year-old son dies after falling from the fifth floor, Sanjay Dutt expresses grief!

This actor lost his mind after watching Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 movie, the biggest blockbuster

Yash’s KGF 2 trailer will be released these days, 5 big surprises for the fans, bumper earnings!

This superstar’s entry in the 400 crore world war film, big bang at the box office after KGF 2

Sanjay Dutt’s next project is brilliant, after becoming Yamraj, Lord Shiva will now become, Akshay Kumar will get competition

Announcement of new release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ – Akshay Kumar will not clash with Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar announces the release date of ‘Prithviraj’ – see the first look poster of Manushi, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt

World Cancer Day: Bollywood stars who fought cancer – Sonali Bendre, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan to Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty join hands for a comedy film – will be seen together after years

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Cant Cut my Arms Off Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt say about Bollywood films as soon as he became a part of KGF 2? ‘Make films like Sholay!’

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 13:15 [IST]