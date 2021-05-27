Sanjay Dutt says he is honoured after receiving golden visa for UAE

Bollywood very important specific individual Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday talked about he has obtained a golden visa for the UAE.

The 61-year-ragged actor took to Twitter to share the information.

“Honoured to take care of obtained a golden visa for the UAE within the presence of Obligatory Comparable outdated Mohammed Al Marri, Director Comparable outdated of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him alongside with the @uaegov for the acknowledge. Furthermore grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his give a expend to,” Dutt wrote alongside his footage with the UAE authorities.

Closing 12 months, the actor and his producer-better half Maanayata travelled to Dubai to be with their adolescents – twins Shahraan and Iqra (10).

Based on Khaleej Situations, the UAE govt had in 2019 utilized a model up to date machine for prolonged-timeframe predicament visas, enabling foreigners to remain, work and witness within the UAE with out the necessity of a nationwide sponsor. These golden visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and can greater than possible be renewed robotically.

(With inputs from Press Belief of India)