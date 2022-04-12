Sanjay Dutt shares marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, says- Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy. Sanjay Dutt congratulates Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their marriage, gives a special advice to the couple!

hurry up baby and be happy

At the same time, he said in his funny style, “Hurry up baby Ranbir and be happy!”

The actor further said- “Marriage is a matter of compromise from both the sides. Difficult roads will come and go, sometimes one will have to bow down. I would advise them to just assess the situation and stick together given the situation at that time.” I need to bow down. With every turn along the way, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving forward.”

Preparation is going on in full swing

Talking about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, according to close sources, both will be married on April 14-15. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing. RK Studio, Raj Kapoor’s bungalow and Ranbir-Alia’s new house are lit up with lights.

Only 28 guests will be included

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding will be held between family and close friends. Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt shared that only 28 guests will attend the wedding. They will all take off for Chembur with safety. Ranbir-Alia will tie the knot at RK House.

grand reception

There are reports that after the wedding, the couple will hold a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17, which will be attended by all the stars of Bollywood. Invitation cards have been sent to all.