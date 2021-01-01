Sanjay Dutt Sunil Dutt Nargis: Sanjay Dutt did not get a car to go to college, his father Sunil Dutt gave him a train pass

‘Never think that Nargis and Sunil Dutt have children’ During the show, Super Dancer 4 Judge and filmmaker Anurag Basu asked about Sanjay Dutt’s childhood. Answering this, he said, ‘The only thing our parents taught us was to always respect our father. Even if they are servants. Respect everyone, love children and never think in your mind that Nargis is the child of Sunil Dutt.

Sunil Dutt passed the second class He also remembered the time when Sanjay Dutt reached college. He said, ‘Reached college one day, so I thought man would say dad, leave my son in the car. On the first day he called me to come here. I said yes, then he said – this is a second class train pass.

Sanjay was annoyed by Sunil Dutt’s speech When his father Sunil Dutt gave Sanjay Dutt a local train pass, he was shocked. When Sanjay asked his father about the car, he said, “When Sanjay starts earning on his own, buy a car.” Sunil Dutt said to Sanjay, ‘This is a second class pass. Take a taxi, rickshaw or walk to Bandra station. Churchgate by train from Bandra. Sanjay Dutt studied at Elphinstone College, Mumbai and used to walk from the station to his college. Concluding his speech, Sanjay said, ‘So this rite was given to us.’

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is more in the spotlight than his films and his personal life. Sanjay Dutt’s life is full of controversies. Sanjay struggled with drug addiction in his youth, had several affair, got married 3 times and was also accused of being involved in the Mumbai bomb blasts for which he spent many years in jail. Sanjay Dutt, who only beat cancer last year, recently appeared in the TV reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’ where he told many interesting stories related to his life.