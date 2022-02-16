Sanjay Dutt to play Lord Shiva’s Rudra avtar for a music video directed by Sohum Shah | Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the incarnation of Lord Shiva after becoming Yamraj

There has been a debate on the sets of KGF After undergoing cancer treatment and recovering from cancer, Sanjay Dutt had to shoot a huge fight scene for KGF with Kannada superstar Yash. But seeing the health of Sanjay Dutt, this scene was changed after which Sanjay Dutt got furious. He refused to use any body double and requested the team of the film not to insult him. Prithviraj to Shamshera Talking about the upcoming films, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in two period dramas Prithviraj and Shamshera. Both the films are of Yash Raj Productions. In Prithviraj, where Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of Akshay Kumar's uncle Kanha, in Shamshera, he will directly compete with Ranbir Kapoor. Shooting amid cancer treatment Even while fighting the battle with cancer, Sanjay Dutt started concentrating on treatment after completing all his work before his treatment. During this, he completed the shooting of Yash Raj Films' Shamshera and Prithviraj amidst heavy security. At the same time, Sanjay Dutt appeared in an important role in Ajay Devgan's film Bhuj. Whenever seen, seen in full swag Sanjay Dutt took a short break from films for his cancer treatment. Although, he had to go abroad for treatment, but due to Corona, his medical visa was very difficult. That's why his treatment took place in Mumbai itself. And within a few months, he was completely healthy. During the treatment, Sanjay Dutt looked extremely weak. But his swag and style never dwindled. During this too, he was seen taking his pictures in a very cool style.

two movies released

During this time, Sanjay Dutt’s film Torbaaz, which was stuck for a long time, was also released. The film was the story of a retired army officer who becomes the cricket coach of the children of a refugee camp in Afghanistan. Even though Torbaaz was a film on a good subject, it did not last long. Some of the film’s script was weak and some did not know when it came between so many OTT films and when it went away. At the same time Ajay Devgan starrer Bhuj was also released.

stuck movies

Before his cancer treatment, Sanjay Dutt had completed several films which are still awaiting release. One of these films is Tulsidas Junior made under the production of Ashutosh Gowariker. Late actor Rajiv Kapoor was also about to make his comeback from this film. Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt is constantly shooting for his old films and listening to the stories of new films.

new movie rumors

Sometime back everyone is very excited about the news of her and Shahrukh Khan coming together in the film. It is believed that both the actors have been approached for a film titled Rakhi. Shahrukh Khan started his career 29 years ago with the film Deewana, while Sanjay Dutt started his career 40 years ago with the film Rocky in 1981. At the height of their careers, these two actors never came together. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are also returning for a film together after many years.