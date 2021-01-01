Sanjay Dutt Trishla: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishla got an offer of marriage from her follower on Instagram. The user asked Sanjay Dutt’s daughter- will you marry me? Trisha gave a funny answer

Though Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has not entered Bollywood, she is no less than any celeb. Trisha is very active on social media and often shares her photos and videos with fans. You know, Trisha lives far away from her father in America. Trisha recently did a live session on her Instagram. In which a user even proposed marriage to him.



Trishala Dutt shared an Instagram post

During this live session, a user proposed marriage to Trishla, where Trishla would have remained silent. He also gave a funny answer that is grabbing the attention of social media users. In fact, Trishla did a live session on mental health. Trishla is a psychiatrist by profession. Then one user asked if she would marry him? To which Trisha said, ‘I never answer this because it has nothing to do with mental health. Why not lol happy.

Trishla came to light a few years ago when she shared a post about the death of her boyfriend. Trishala’s post went viral on social media. Star Kid had spoken about overcoming her grief with the help of a therapist in a session last year. Meanwhile, Sanjay recently went to America to spend time with his daughter on his birthday. While he was there, Trishla shared several pictures and videos of him hanging out with his father. Photos of the ‘Shamshera’ actor and his daughter went viral on social media.