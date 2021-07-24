Sanjay Dutt was crazy on seeing aishwarya rai first time

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s life is like an open book. Sanjay Dutt has seen many ups and downs in his life. Some time back his biopic Sanju was released. In which the audience saw the life of Sanjay Dutt more closely. The love life of Sanjay Dutt was also mentioned in the film. It was told in the film that the actor had 300 girlfriends, not one or two. The heart of the actor came in many actresses. One of which was Vishwasundari and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Very few people know about Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Dutt. Today we are going to tell you a similar anecdote related to Sanjay and Aishwarya.

Popular with cold drink advertisement

Actually, this thing is from the year 1993. When Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai had to do a cover photoshoot for a magazine. Aishwarya Rai did not appear in films during that time. She started her career as a model. Also, she did not become Miss World. Aishwarya Rai worked in the advertisement of Colddrink brand. After which she became quite popular. Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary were also with him in the ad.

Sanjay Dutt went crazy after seeing Aishwarya in Colddrink ad

Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya were to shoot for the film magazine Cineblitz. In an interview after the advertisement, Sanjay Dutt, referring to Aishwarya Rai, said that he had said that he was blown away after seeing Aishwarya in the advertisement of ColdDrink. When he saw Aishwarya for the first time, his senses were blown away after seeing her beauty. Sanjay Dutt had said ‘Who is this beautiful girl?’

Sanjay Dutt stopped for increasing closeness with Aishwarya Rai

This photoshoot was for the film magazine ‘Cineblitz’. In an interview during the photoshoot, Sanjay Dutt had also revealed that he had lost consciousness after seeing Aishwarya in a cold drink ad. Sanjay Dutt had told that when he saw Aishwarya for the first time, he was stunned and said- ‘Who is this beautiful girl? Both the sisters of Sanjay Dutt knew that they had started liking Sanjay Dutt Aishwarya Rai. He had warned Sanjay Dutt that he should neither send flowers to Aishwarya nor ask her for her number.

Sanjay Dutt did two films with Aishwarya Rai

While praising Aishwarya Rai’s beauty, Sanjay Dutt had said that if she stood on the road, a long queue of vehicles would stand in front of her. But Sanjay Dutt believed that if Aishwarya appeared in films, her beauty would disappear, as the artist matures as soon as she becomes a part of the industry. Sanjay Dutt has done two films with Aishwarya. One of which is ‘word’ and the other is ‘we are not less than anyone.’