Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt was seen giving foot massage to wife Manyata on the wedding anniversary, see viral VIDEO

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sanjay Dutt was seen giving foot massage to wife Manyata on the wedding anniversary, see viral VIDEO
Written by admin
Sanjay Dutt was seen giving foot massage to wife Manyata on the wedding anniversary, see viral VIDEO

Sanjay Dutt was seen giving foot massage to wife Manyata on the wedding anniversary, see viral VIDEO

Sanjay Dutt was seen giving foot massage to wife Manyata on the wedding anniversary, see viral VIDEO

Today, 14 years have been completed for the marriage of Sanjay Dutt and Manyata. On this occasion, Manyata has wished Sanjay by sharing a video. In which Sanjay is pressing his feet.

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt have completed 14 years of marriage today. On this occasion, Manyata has congratulated Sanjay in a beautiful way. He has posted a video of Sanjay Dutt. In which Sanjay is seen pressing Manyata’s feet. However, Manyata’s face is not visible in this video. In the video, Sanjay is sitting and pressing his feet. While sharing this video of her husband, Manyata has also written a loving caption for him.

Manyata has written, the best days spent with you, I love you for who you are, Happy wedding anniversary. Hashtag 14″. Fans are making funny comments on this post of hers.

While someone is praising his video, a user wrote, “Lage raho Munna Bhai.” Where on one hand Manyata has wished Sanju on the anniversary. On the other hand, Sanju has informed his fans about the release date of his upcoming film Shamsher on social media.

Sanjay Dutt’s life is an open book. The stories of his girlfriend, marriage and even his going to jail are in front of everyone. In his biopic Sanju, the audience has been exposed to his life openly. He married Manyata in the year 2008 for the third time. The decision to marry Manyata was a big decision in Sanju’s life. Due to which his family was very angry with him. Although the relationship of both is very much liked by the fans.

READ Also  God of War’s Kratos is coming to battle his way through the Fortnite universe

Let us tell you that in the year 2020, Sanjay Dutt was suffering from cancer. The one who stood by him as his strength at this time was his wife Manyata. Sanjay Dutt has a total of 3 children. He has a daughter Trishala from his first wife Late Richa Sharma. Manyata and Sanju have 11-year-old twins, Shahraan and Iqra. The real name of Manyata Dutt is Sara. He was born in a Muslim family in Dubai. After entering the film industry, she was named Manyata.


#Sanjay #Dutt #giving #foot #massage #wife #Manyata #wedding #anniversary #viral #VIDEO

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Bharti Singh Fees Deduction from The Kapil Sharma Show and Dance Deewane 3 Secrets Revealed | Bharti Singh reduced her fees by up to 70 percent, but put this condition in front of the makers

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment