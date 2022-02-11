Sanjay Dutt was seen giving foot massage to wife Manyata on the wedding anniversary, see viral VIDEO

Today, 14 years have been completed for the marriage of Sanjay Dutt and Manyata. On this occasion, Manyata has wished Sanjay by sharing a video. In which Sanjay is pressing his feet.

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt have completed 14 years of marriage today. On this occasion, Manyata has congratulated Sanjay in a beautiful way. He has posted a video of Sanjay Dutt. In which Sanjay is seen pressing Manyata’s feet. However, Manyata’s face is not visible in this video. In the video, Sanjay is sitting and pressing his feet. While sharing this video of her husband, Manyata has also written a loving caption for him.

Manyata has written, the best days spent with you, I love you for who you are, Happy wedding anniversary. Hashtag 14″. Fans are making funny comments on this post of hers.

While someone is praising his video, a user wrote, “Lage raho Munna Bhai.” Where on one hand Manyata has wished Sanju on the anniversary. On the other hand, Sanju has informed his fans about the release date of his upcoming film Shamsher on social media.

Sanjay Dutt’s life is an open book. The stories of his girlfriend, marriage and even his going to jail are in front of everyone. In his biopic Sanju, the audience has been exposed to his life openly. He married Manyata in the year 2008 for the third time. The decision to marry Manyata was a big decision in Sanju’s life. Due to which his family was very angry with him. Although the relationship of both is very much liked by the fans.

Let us tell you that in the year 2020, Sanjay Dutt was suffering from cancer. The one who stood by him as his strength at this time was his wife Manyata. Sanjay Dutt has a total of 3 children. He has a daughter Trishala from his first wife Late Richa Sharma. Manyata and Sanju have 11-year-old twins, Shahraan and Iqra. The real name of Manyata Dutt is Sara. He was born in a Muslim family in Dubai. After entering the film industry, she was named Manyata.