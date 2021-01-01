Sanjay Dutt’s children Shahran and Iqra: Shahran and Iqra love to see Sanju: Sanjay Dutt’s two children Shahran and Iqra have found a way to get to know their grandparents better.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dutt have twin children Shahran and Ikra. The two children never met grandfather Sunil Dutt and grandmother Nargis. In fact, both were born in 2010. Sunil Dutt died in 2005 and Nargis in 1981.

Sanjay Dutt’s two sons Shahran and Iqra have found a way to get to know their grandparents better. In an interview, Sanjay Dutt revealed that his children love to watch his biopic ‘Sanju’ as it also features his parents.





Sanjay Dutt said, ‘Sanju is a favorite movie of children! Unfortunately he did not meet his grandfather. Seeing that movie made him feel close to himself and connected to her. Shahran in particular has a lot of questions to ask about his grandfather.

In ‘Sanju’, Paresh Rawal played the role of Sunil Dutt, while Manisha Koirala played the role of Nargis. At the same time Ranbir Kapoor was in the role of Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza was in the role of Manyata Dutt. ‘Sanju’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a hit at the box office.



On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the role of a RAW agent in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Now Sanjay Dutt will be seen working with Yash in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Shamshera’.