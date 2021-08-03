Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt shares a very glamorous photo, looks at the seashore

New Delhi: Trishala Dutt keeps her on fire on social media with her beautiful photos. These days she is enjoying a holiday in Hawaii and she is sharing photos of this joy on her Instagram. On Tuesday morning, Trishala shared a glamorous photo of herself, on which her fans are lavishing their hearts.

Trishala’s glamorous look

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, has recently shared a beautiful photo of herself. In this photo, she is seen in a monokini. Trishala sitting on the seashore is looking amazingly beautiful.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s elder daughter

It is known that Trishala Dutt is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt’s first wife Richa Sharma. Sanjay married Richa in 1987 in New York, but two years later she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Richa died on 10 December 1996.

Trishala sad about family

Once Trishala (Trishala Dutt photos) did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. In which a user asked her how she avoids it when people judge her. On which Trishala spoke openly and said that people have been judging me since the day I started breathing. This judgment comes only with the name of the family, which is unfortunate.

Trishala lives in America

Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt lives in Mumbai with his wife Manyata Dutt and two children, while his elder daughter Trishala Dutt is settled in America with her maternal grandparents. Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt may not meet each other everyday but Trishala is a piece of Sanjay Dutt’s liver.

