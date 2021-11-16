Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala gave this opinion on relationship and marriage said Dating is a disaster at this age

Fans were expecting Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, to debut in Bollywood like the rest of the star kids. But Trishala Dutt does not want to enter Bollywood. At the same time, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter also told that what is her thinking about relationships, dating and marriage. Trishala has a lot of fans on Instagram, so she held a live session in which Sanjay Dutt’s daughter answered many questions related to herself live.

Meanwhile, a question came in front of Trishala in which she was asked- ‘Do you have any plans to enter the film industry? Like your father, will you take over his legacy?’ To this, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter replied, ‘No, I am busy making my own legacy.’

On the question of marriage, 33-year-old Sanjay Dutt’s daughter said- Dating has become a disaster in today’s time. Very difficult. Those who are single in 2021 know about this. At the same time, those who have been married will not have any idea about this. that what am i talking about. Dating in this age is nothing less than a disaster. Everyone thinks that there could be better.

Regarding marriage, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter said- ‘I will marry when I have to meet a gentleman. Who treats me with respect and love. What I deserve And then Happy Wife-Happy Life.’ Let me tell you, despite not being a part of the glamor industry, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter is very popular. 573K followers follow Trishala on Instagram.

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma. Trishala Dutt lives with her maternal grandparents in New York. Whenever she gets a chance, she definitely meets father Sanjay Dutt. There is a very good bonding between father Sanjay Dutt and Trishala. Regarding his relationship with his father, he had said, ‘Like a daughter has feelings with her father, I have the same feelings as me.’