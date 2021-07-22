Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt is very glamorous, see her hot and bold photos

New Delhi. Today is the birthday of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt. She is celebrating her 43rd birthday. Manyata is the third wife of Sanjay Dutt. Both got married in the year 2008. Manyata Dutt may be identified as Sanjay Dutt’s wife. But she herself has also been a film actress. He had worked in some films. However, his career in films was not successful. In such a situation, after marrying Sanjay Dutt, she distanced herself from films. Today she is the CEO of Sanjay Dutt’s production company.

Apart from professional life, Manyata makes a lot of headlines through social media. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous photos with fans. He has 2 million followers on Instagram. With whom Manyata shares pictures of herself and family.

Manyata Dutt works to injure people with her bold pictures. She gets her photoshoot done in different outfits. She looks fabulous in every outfit, whether western or Indian. Manyata often posts her pictures in saree too, on which thousands of likes come.

Please tell that the real name of Manyata Dutt is Dilnaz Sheikh. He was born in a Muslim family. She grew up in Dubai. After this she ventured into films under the name of Sara Khan. His career in films did not do anything special. He also acted in B and C grade films. It is said that once Sanjay Dutt had bought the rights of Manyata’s film for 20 lakh rupees. After which he met Manyata. The meetings continued and gradually both of them fell in love with each other. After which both of them got married. Today both are living a happy life together.



