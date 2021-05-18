Sanjay Kapoor drops a MAJOR HINT on when season 2 could arrive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



Adore it, hate, it, or do not maintain a lot of an opinion about it…both manner it will probably’t be ignored that Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by Karan Johar, and starring Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, was a raging OTT hit, watched by completely different folks for various motive, with a voyeuristic urge being the frequent risk binding all these numerous causes. Therefore, it is no shock that the second season is being waited with bated breath, even by many who did not notably benefit from the first outing. Nevertheless, with the present lockdown scenario being as it’s, we questioned what is the newest replace on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 or how far the event has reached, and bought the proper alternative to derive some inside scoop throughout an unique interview with Sanjay Kapoor, who has a recurring function on the fact present. Try what he has to say within the video above… On the work entrance, Sanjay Kapoor might be at present season on Amazon Prime Video’s new internet collection, The Final Hour, enjoying the function of a seasoned cop utilizing the help of supernatural ingredient to unravel a crime.