Sanjay Leela Bhansali Approaches Veteran Actress Mumtaz for ‘Heera Mandi’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali Approaches Veteran Actress Mumtaz for ‘Heera Mandi’

Mumtaz

Talking about Mumtaz, she had worked in many blockbuster films in her time. She refused to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali because she is not at all considering to make a comeback. This great web series will be released on Netflix,

workfront

Which will explore the tales of courtiers, the hidden cultural reality of Hiramandi, a district of Lahore in pre-independence India. It will also have all the trademarks of Bhansali’s film. On the workfront, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with Alia Bhatt and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shooting continues for a long time

The shooting of this film is going on for a long time but the film is not being released due to Corona period. This film is also based on a real life character which is going to be brilliant.

magic on screen

If Alia Bhatt is to be believed, she has worked hard for this film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial is going to bring magic on screen.