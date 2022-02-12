Sanjay Leela Bhansali dedicate Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Lata Mangeshkar! Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar

devotion to the late singer

A frame has been added to the opening credits of the film with its dedication to the late singer. Bhansali said, “This is my small humble tribute to a talent that knows no bounds, knows no bounds.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said

A day back, the filmmakers released the first song of the film, Dholida. The song’s composer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that the composition owes its allegiance to Nightingale. “Whenever I write a song, I think of Lataji.

Will attend ceremony for world premiere

I ask my singers to follow their voice. As long as I make films, she will be my inspiration and guide,” he said. Bhansali and the film’s lead actress Alia Bhatt will attend the ceremony for the film’s world premiere.

eagerly waiting for the movie

Alia Bhatt’s film has been in discussion for a long time and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. It is being said that the look of Alia Bhatt is going to be seen in this film, which has never been seen before.

workfront

On the workfront, Alia Bhatt is in discussion about Brahmastra and Rocky and Rani’s love story. She is busy with these films and she is going to do many big blasts continuously in the coming time.

debuted

Alia Bhatt has presented her strong acting right from the beginning. She made her debut with Karan Johar’s film Student Of The Year.