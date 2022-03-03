Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with dear friend Salman Khan- The ball is in his court | Sanjay Leela Bhansali breaks silence on doing a film with Salman Khan again – ‘He has changed’

14 hours ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with dear friend Salman Khan- The ball is in his court
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with dear friend Salman Khan- The ball is in his court | Sanjay Leela Bhansali breaks silence on doing a film with Salman Khan again – ‘He has changed’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with dear friend Salman Khan- The ball is in his court | Sanjay Leela Bhansali breaks silence on doing a film with Salman Khan again – ‘He has changed’

It's not that we're strangers

It’s not that we’re strangers

He continued, “If I pick up the phone and talk to him, he will talk to me exactly where we left off. We have even spoken in the middle. So it’s not like we’re strangers or we like each other.” or we don’t talk to each other.”

let him decide whether he wants to work with me or not

let him decide whether he wants to work with me or not

Talking about her friendship with Salman, she further said, “That person did silence for me, played a special role in Mere Liye Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Kiya, Saawariya… I have immense respect for him. What I am today.” I am, Salman has been an important part of him and I will always respect him. But the ball is in his court now.. He should decide whether he wants to work with me or not.”

Inshallah it will happen or not!

Inshallah it will happen or not!

Talking about whether Inshallah will now be made with Salman or any other actor. I wanted to make Gangubai 10 years ago, even before Ramlila… but she is made now.”

years old differences

years old differences

This difference between Salman and Bhansali is not of today but years old. There have always been creative differences between the two.

You must remember the climax scene of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam where Nandini leaves Sameer and reaches husband Vanraj. Let me tell you, Salman had trouble with this scene of the end of this film. He wanted Ash to come to him. Salman insisted on changing it and the ruckus increased so much that the director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali got very angry.

-->
Shahrukh in Devdas!

Shahrukh in Devdas!

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali signed Shahrukh Khan for the film Devdas… even then Salman was very angry. He expected Bhansali to sign him. Because of Devdas, Salman did not talk to Bhansali for a long time.

Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat

Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given blockbuster films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. But Bhansali had been working on both these films for a long time and his first choices for these films were Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. But before the film could be officially announced, Salman-Aish broke up.. and Ash withdrew from the film.

Salman wanted to work with Aish only

Salman wanted to work with Aish only

Salman Khan was supposed to play Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Khilji in Padmavat. But Ash had a condition that she does not want to work with Salman. At the same time, Salman did not want to work with anyone other than Aish in the film. In such a situation, Bhansali had to stop the film there. Years later, he found the Ranveer-Deepika pairing perfect for these films.

What did Salman say in anger?

What did Salman say in anger?

Once Ranveer Singh came to a reality show for his film promotion, where Salman was the host. Ranvir praised Salman for the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ .. In response to which Salman said – Bhansali saab has remained silent till now and only because of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Was angry even on request

Was angry even on request

At the same time, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali signed Hrithik Roshan for the film Guzaarish .. Salman again got angry. He said in an interview that – Not even a mosquito, a dog went to see that film.

