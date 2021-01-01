Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Only faces Amitabh Bachchan made Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie black for free

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was so impressed with the story of his new film ‘Faces’ that he did not agree to do it for free. On the contrary, he has paid his own expenses while shooting in Poland. This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has waived a film fee.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had released Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’ for free. Amitabh did the film for free because he wanted to work with the director. Amitabh won a national award for his admirable performance as a teacher of a deaf-mute girl by Rani Mukherjee.



On the occasion of the 12th anniversary of ‘Black’ in 2017, Amitabh wrote about the film in his blog, ‘After watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, I was so impressed with him that I wanted to work with him. When I got the chance, it was overwhelming. I didn’t take any pay for the film. It was enough for me to be a part of such a film.

Amitabh writes in his blog, on the day of the premiere of the film, when we were all watching the film, there were tears of joy in our eyes. The most amazing thing was that Dilip Saheb was sitting in the audience and it was like my childhood dream came true. At the end of the movie, he saw me standing outside the hall, holding my hand and looking me in the eye. This story would stay with me for the rest of my life.