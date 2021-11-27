Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to take Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra as Tansen! Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to make Ajay Devgan as Tansen?

gossips oi-Salman Khan

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in discussion for a lot about his upcoming film Baiju Bawra. Earlier the names of many stars were revealed for the lead role but things did not work out. Later the director signed his favorite Ranveer Singh as the lead actor of this film. At the same time, the actor is yet to be signed for the other lead male lead character in the film i.e. the great musician Tansen.

TamilRockers leaks John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 online, makers will be disappointed!” title=”TamilRockers leaks John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 online, makers will be disappointed!”/>TamilRockers leaks John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 online, makers will be disappointed!

But now news is coming that Sanjay Leela Bhansali does not want to take any kind of risk for this character and wants to cast Ajay Devgan. He wants Ajay Devgan to play the role of Tansen.

Says sources that “Sanjay Bhansali needs to play the role as per the star power of Ajay Devgn first.” But it is certain that the trio of Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt will be seen in this film.

Talking about the workfront, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with the film Gangubai Kathiawadi and the entire focus is there. Apart from this, he is engaged in finalizing the starcast of Heera Mandi. He is in discussion about Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt and a big bang is expected.

Ranveer Singh is also in discussion about 83 The film and the film will release soon. Only time will tell how Sanjay Leela Bhansali will do a blast with Ranveer Singh in Baiju Bawra once again. Fans are currently waiting.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s third film, Bhansali’s big project – preparations begin!

Deepika Padukone left Baiju Bawra, asked for the same fee as Ranveer Singh, Bhansali did not agree

Ranbir Kapoor out of ‘Baiju Bawra’ again? Sanjay Leela Bhansali played a big bet with this actor!

Deepika Padukone’s entry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra remake, will play this character?

Ranbir Kapoor Revealed His Upcoming Film List – Will Surprise Fans With Four Films

Ranbir Kapoor will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, who will become Tansen!

Deepika Padukone- Ranbir Kapoor’s superhit pair, final in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film?

Ranveer Singh will have a very difficult time as soon as the lockdown opens

Ajay Devgan rejected Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra remake, said not Tansen, this role is strong

Bhansali’s Diwali 2021 Dhamaka – Starcast Final of Baiju Bawra Remake

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Books Diwali 2021, Details Of Baiju Bawra Remake

Baiju Bawra Remake – Aamir Khan’s film canned, now Salman – Shahrukh will have a blast together

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to take Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra as Tansen! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:00 [IST]