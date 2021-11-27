Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to take Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra as Tansen!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to take Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra as Tansen! Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to make Ajay Devgan as Tansen?
Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to take Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra as Tansen! Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to make Ajay Devgan as Tansen?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to take Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra as Tansen! Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to make Ajay Devgan as Tansen?

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in discussion for a lot about his upcoming film Baiju Bawra. Earlier the names of many stars were revealed for the lead role but things did not work out. Later the director signed his favorite Ranveer Singh as the lead actor of this film. At the same time, the actor is yet to be signed for the other lead male lead character in the film i.e. the great musician Tansen.

But now news is coming that Sanjay Leela Bhansali does not want to take any kind of risk for this character and wants to cast Ajay Devgan. He wants Ajay Devgan to play the role of Tansen.

Says sources that “Sanjay Bhansali needs to play the role as per the star power of Ajay Devgn first.” But it is certain that the trio of Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt will be seen in this film.

Talking about the workfront, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with the film Gangubai Kathiawadi and the entire focus is there. Apart from this, he is engaged in finalizing the starcast of Heera Mandi. He is in discussion about Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt and a big bang is expected.

Ranveer Singh is also in discussion about 83 The film and the film will release soon. Only time will tell how Sanjay Leela Bhansali will do a blast with Ranveer Singh in Baiju Bawra once again. Fans are currently waiting.

Bollywood Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to take Ajay Devgn in Baiju Bawra as Tansen! Read the details which is viral.

Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:00 [IST]

