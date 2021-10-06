Sanjay Mishra Rohit Setti Golmaal: Sanjay Mishra B’Day: Sanjay Mishra washes a cup on a dhaba and returns with Rohit Shetty movie
After this Sanjay left Mumbai and went to Ishikesh. In Ishkesh, Sanjay used to make omelettes in a dhaba and wash fake cups. He used to get only 150 rupees for this. People knew him on Dhaba because by then Sanjay had acted in popular films like ‘Golmaal’. After this, Sanjay got an offer for Rohit Shetty’s ‘All the Best’ and started working in films again.
Born in 1963, Sanjay Mishra graduated from BHU with a degree in acting from the National School of Drama. Sanjay Mishra, who has been acting since 1991, made his mark at home with the character of Shukla in the TV serial ‘Office Office’.
