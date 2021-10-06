Sanjay Mishra Rohit Setti Golmaal: Sanjay Mishra B’Day: Sanjay Mishra washes a cup on a dhaba and returns with Rohit Shetty movie

Bollywood legend Sanjay Mishra has created a special place among the fans through his characters. Sanjay has played all kinds of characters but he is especially fond of comedy films. He has acted in superhit comedy films like Golmaal, Welcome, Dhamal, All the Best and Fas Gaya Re Obama in his career. Sanjay is celebrating his 58th birthday on October 6, 2021.

Today, although Sanjay is a well-known actor, few people know that once Sanjay Mishra decided to quit filmmaking. Speaking to a news portal, Sanjay Mishra had said that at one point he was very upset in his personal life. For this reason, he also considered changing his business. Sajay said that he was very ill and at the same time his father died.

Not only acting, Sanjay Mishra is also a master of interior designing, he has decorated his office and home by himself.

After this Sanjay left Mumbai and went to Ishikesh. In Ishkesh, Sanjay used to make omelettes in a dhaba and wash fake cups. He used to get only 150 rupees for this. People knew him on Dhaba because by then Sanjay had acted in popular films like ‘Golmaal’. After this, Sanjay got an offer for Rohit Shetty’s ‘All the Best’ and started working in films again.

Born in 1963, Sanjay Mishra graduated from BHU with a degree in acting from the National School of Drama. Sanjay Mishra, who has been acting since 1991, made his mark at home with the character of Shukla in the TV serial ‘Office Office’.

