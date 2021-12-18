Sanjay Nishad got angry after Amit Shah’s rally? Wrote a letter to Yogi and said – If the government is to be formed then…

The people of Nishad community also got angry due to no concrete announcement regarding reservation in Amit Shah’s rally. Supporters of Nishad Party were seen saying that they should not vote for BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Lucknow began with a massive rally of Nishad Party organized at Ramabai Maidan. The people of Nishad community had come in large numbers in this rally. The announcement of reservation for Nishad community was also going to happen during the rally, but due to no such announcement, there was displeasure among the people of Nishad community. At the same time, Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad has expressed displeasure over this and has written a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath.

The people of Nishad community also got angry due to no concrete announcement regarding reservation in Amit Shah’s rally. Supporters of Nishad Party were seen saying that they should not vote for BJP. At the same time, Sanjay Nishad has written a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath saying that if BJP wants the votes of Nishad community, they will also have to take care of the people of this society.

In the letter, the Nishad party chief has said, “The Home Minister said that our issues will be resolved if the government is formed, but if some issues are resolved before the formation of the government, then it will be of special benefit to the Nishads, this issue is of reservation.”

Sanjay Nishad has further said, “My workers had come to the rally expressing their confidence in me, I had also said that BJP has been advocating our issues. Today Amit Shah should have spoken something on this.

Sanjay Nishad has said in a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, “Our society was happy with Amit Shah, if BJP government is to be formed in the state in 2022, then the youth of Nishad society will have to be taken care of.” Sanjay Nishad said, “When Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing from the stage, our people were shaking hands that if there is no reservation, then there is no vote. I refused them then. However, some people have refused to stay with the BJP.” “People of Nishad community are awake in 160 seats, but our influence is in 400 seats,” he said. Sanjay Nishad said that he is with BJP.