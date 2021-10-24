Sanjay Patil said that because I am a BJP MP, ED will not follow me, said- agency will be surprised to see the debt

Recently, BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil had also said that he sleeps well while in the BJP as there is no questioning.

The statement given by Sanjay Patil, BJP MP from Sangli in Maharashtra on Sunday, is being discussed a lot. He said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not go after him as he is a BJP MP.

He made this remark while addressing a function in Sangli. Patil said in a lighter tone, “The ED will not follow me because I am a BJP MP. We have to take a loan to buy an expensive car worth Rs 40 lakhs just to show off. The ED will be surprised to see how much loan we have taken. Patil also said that I am telling the truth. Even if my point comes in the recording, even then I have no problem.

At the same time, Congress has become an attacker on this statement of Patil. State Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that the statement of the BJP MP has made it clear that the central government misuses the investigating agencies. He said that in the matter of misuse of investigative agencies, now the court itself should give proper directions to the central government.

Let us inform that after this statement of Patil, it is feared that once again the investigative agencies will come in the dock in the political corridors and the opposition parties can target the central government on this issue.

Recently, BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil had said that he sleeps well while in the BJP as there is no questioning. The statement came on a day when Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar alleged that central agencies like CBI, ED and NCB were being misused to target the opposition.

In fact, Harshvardhan Patil, a former MLA from Indapur in Pune district, had left the Congress and joined the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, have been alleging that the central government is misusing central agencies against their leaders.