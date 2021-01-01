Sanjay Raut comments on Taliban: Taliban News: Sanjay Raut comments on those who support the Taliban

Political turmoil has erupted in India after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Expressing concern over India-Afghanistan relations, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the country was under threat from the Taliban. Sanjay Raut further said that the voice raised in support of the Taliban should be suppressed by the government.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was asked about the situation in Afghanistan. On this, Raut said that India is under threat from the Taliban because it has the support of Pakistan’s enemies Pakistan and China. “If voices are being raised in India in support of the Taliban, the government should crush them immediately,” he said.

SP MP and Munawar Rana supported him

Earlier, SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Burke and All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Sajjad Nomani had made statements in support of the Taliban. On the other hand, the famous poet Munawar Rana compared the Taliban to Maharshi Valmiki. A case has also been registered against Shafiqur Rehman and Munawar Rana.

Uddhav appealed to the opposition to remain united

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attended an online meeting of the Opposition convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Raut said that during the meeting, Thackeray urged the opposition to win the trust of the people and remain united and strong. In the meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked the opposition parties to come together for the next Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said, “During the meeting, Thackeray stressed that the parties should win the trust of the people.” According to him, during the meeting, Thackeray said, “Right now, there is no lust for power in the opposition. But even in the face of power, people should have faith in the opposition that they will remain strong and united.

