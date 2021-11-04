Sanjay Raut Says If Modi Govt Defeated Badly Fuel Price Become 50 Rupee – Sanjay Raut Says

A day after the central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP, saying if the price of petroleum products is to be brought down below Rs 50, then the BJP has to be completely Gotta be defeated.

A day after the central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP, saying if the price of petroleum products is to be brought down below Rs 50, then the BJP has to be completely Gotta be defeated. Talking to reporters, Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, hit out at the central government and said that one has to be very harsh to raise the price of fuel above Rs 100.

He said, “After the defeat of the BJP in the by-election, the central government reduced the price of petrol by Rs. BJP has to be completely defeated if the price is to be brought down below Rs 50.” The Shiv Sena leader claimed that people had to take loans to celebrate Diwali and there was no festive atmosphere due to inflation.

Let us let you know that after the record cut in excise duty rates by the Central Government, due to the oil companies passing on its benefits to the customers, the prices of petrol across the country were on Thursday from Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 and diesel prices from Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88. was cut. The Central Government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, to give some relief to the common people from inflation.

Since the local sales tax or VAT (value added tax) is levied by the states not only on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the Centre, there has been a real significant reduction in fuel prices. According to the price notification issued by the public sector oil companies, the price of petrol in Delhi was cut by Rs 6.07 per liter and diesel by Rs 11.75 per liter.

The lowest cut in petrol prices was in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where the price declined by Rs 5.7. Rajasthan saw the maximum reduction of Rs 6.35 per liter. In terms of diesel, Chennai saw the lowest reduction of Rs 11.16 per liter and Odisha the highest at Rs 12.88 per liter. VAT rates vary from state to state, leading to differences in fuel rates.