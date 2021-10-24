Sanjay Raut shares Aryan Khan new video, appeals to Mumbai Police to take action Nawab Malik said only truth will win

Nawab Malik, a minister in the Maharashtra government and NCP leader, has also tweeted in this matter. He wrote that only truth will win..Satyamev Jayate.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, is still in controversy. In this case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has shared a video, in which Aryan Khan is seen sitting in an office.

In the caption of this video, Raut wrote that NCB got the witness to sign on a plain paper, it is shocking. Apart from this, there are also reports that a huge amount was demanded in this case. CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that this is an attempt to defame Maharashtra. It has also been said that the police should take suo motu cognizance in this matter.

Nawab Malik, a minister in the Maharashtra government and NCP leader, has also tweeted in this matter. He wrote that only truth will win..Satyamev Jayate. Malik has been making serious allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for the past several days.

only the truth will win

Satyameva Jayate — Nawab Malik نواب ملک Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) October 24, 2021

Let us tell you that earlier a twist had come in the drugs case related to Aryan Khan. In this case, a person deposed on behalf of the central probe agency NCB had claimed that he had heard the zonal director Samir Wankhede to pay Rs 8. However, the investigating agency NCB had denied the allegations of the witness.

According to news channel NDTV, Prabhakar Cell, deposed on behalf of the Narcotics Control Bureau, has claimed complicity and money deals against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and another witness KP Gosavi.

Prabhakar Cell has said in his affidavit that he is the bodyguard of KP Gosavi. He has heard about a deal of 18 crores between KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza. Out of which 8 crore was to be given to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Along with this, he also said in the affidavit that he had taken cash from KP Gosavi and had given it to Sam D’Souza.

Apart from this, Prabhakar SAIL also claimed that after the NCB raid it had seen SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani, KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza sitting together in a blue Mercedes car. After which Gosavi asked him to be a witness and NCB got him to sign on a plain paper.

However, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede dismissed the claims of the witness and said that he would give a befitting reply. At the same time, sources in the agency also termed this claim as baseless and said that if there was a transaction of money then why would anyone be in jail. At the same time, the source also said that this claim has been made only to malign the image of the agency. However, the disclosure witness Prabhakar Cell has said that he is in danger of his life. Hence he has filed the affidavit.