Sanjay Raut Slams Modi Government Over Back to Back Central Agencies raids over Shiv Sena Leaders

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the BJP and the central government over the alleged misuse of investigative agencies, saying that instead of ‘contract killing’, ‘government killing’ i.e. government killings can be used to eliminate political opponents in Maharashtra. Used to be. Let us inform that the investigation of ED, CBI and Income Tax Department is going on against many leaders of the Aghadi government of Maharashtra led by Shiv Sena. He said that the central investigative agencies are working towards contract killers for the party in power in Delhi.

In his column published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut wrote that there is rule of law or raids in Maharashtra? Central investigative agencies are seen making records of the raids here. He wrote that gossiping used to be the business of the rulers of Delhi, now raiding has also been added to this system.

Raut wrote in the weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ whether there is rule of law or rule of raids in Maharashtra? Looking at the record breaking raids by the central investigative agencies, this question will come in one’s mind. A new business has come up.

“In the past, contract killings were a daily thing in Mumbai (when the underworld was active). Hitmen were paid for killing opponents. Its place has now been taken by government assassination. Government investigative agencies are acting as ‘contract killers’ for the party in power at the Centre. ”

Raut said the new policy of these agencies is now visible to eliminate unwanted political opponents. He said that the details of PM Cares Fund were not being made public, while crores of rupees were collected in the name of the Prime Minister.