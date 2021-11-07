Sanjay Raut Slams Modi Govt After Anil Deshmukh Arrest Says privatized prisons Central probe agencies

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned whether the central government has privatized prisons and central investigative agencies. Raut told reporters in Mumbai that every day BJP leaders are warning political rivals to be put in jail. Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, asked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is privatizing all government properties. Have prisons and central investigative agencies been privatized? Are prisons your personal property?

Former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case earlier this month.

The others had appeared before the ED in a money laundering case registered against them. The Income Tax department last month raided some business premises belonging to the family members of state deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

The ED had recently summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gawli in another money laundering case. The agency had arrested Gawli’s aide Saeed Khan in this criminal case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.