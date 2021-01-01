Sanjeev Kalyan on Kisan Andolan: If the Central Kisan Morcha wants to enter politics, BJP will welcome them

In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, farmers showed their strength by forming a Mahapanchayat on Sunday. Organized by the Indian Farmers Union, the mahapanchayat was attended by thousands of farmers from 15 states. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced that it will campaign against the BJP in the upcoming UP Assembly elections. On this, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan has said that if Kisan Morcha wants to enter politics, BJP will welcome it.

Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan said that the farmers’ movement has now taken on a political color. Everyone has the right to do politics. If Samyukta Kisan Morcha wants to enter politics, we will welcome them.

Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat: From the platform of Mahapanchayat, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Even if our grave is built, we will not leave the dam site’

People from outside the state tried to spoil the atmosphere

The Kisan Mahapanchayat was also attended by a large number of Sikhs and Muslims. On this, Union Minister Balyan said that the organizers of the Mahapanchayat are responsible people. The atmosphere of Mahapanchayat should have been calm, it should have been so. However, many from outside tried to spoil the atmosphere here. I’m sure the organizers will take care of it.

There is a call to remove BJP from power.

It may be mentioned that leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar addressed the farmers in the Mahapanchayat throughout the day. Thousands of security forces were deployed inside and outside the GIC grounds. The farmers, who demanded the repeal of the Union Agriculture Act, demanded the removal of the BJP from power. So far, 10 rounds of talks have been held between the central government and the farmers’ representatives, but no settlement has been reached so far.

Declaration of Allahu Akbar and Har Har Mahadev

Rakesh Tikait had come from Meerut to participate in the Mahapanchayat. During his speech, Tikait made announcements of Allahu Akbar and Har Har Mahadev from the stage. Tikait said, ‘The slogans of Allahu Akbar and Har-Har Mahadev were chanted before and will continue to be chanted. These people are working to divide. We must stop them. We will not allow the land of Uttar Pradesh to be owned by rioters.

Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat: Muslim youth giving breakfast to farmers who reached Muzaffarnagar … The picture seems to be that the wounds of 2013 riots have now healed

‘Die if needed’

Rakesh Tikait said, ‘We pledge that we will not leave our dam there (on the border of Delhi), even if our grave is built there. We will give our lives if needed but we will not give up until we win.

We do not know how many years the movement will last.

A BKU spokesperson said, “As long as the Indian government starts, the farmers’ movement will continue. The agitation will continue as long as they do not agree. We will do it when the government speaks. The country’s freedom struggle lasted for 90 years, we do not know how many years this movement will last. Aiming at the Modi government’s revenue policy, Rakesh Tikait said, “Now this mission is not UP, now it is Mission India. We want to save the Constitution of India. The Modi government and the Yogi government are ready to sell electricity, the airport and everything.