Sanjeev Kumar Thought Women Was After His Wealth Not His Love Actress Anju Mahendru Revealed In Interview

Actress Anju Mahendru had told in her interview about Sanjeev Kumar that she felt that women were behind her money.

Bollywood’s famous actor Sanjeev Kumar made his debut in Hindi cinema in 1960 with the film ‘Hum Hindustani’ and after that he appeared in many hit films. Apart from acting, Sanjeev Kumar was also in a lot of discussion about his affair with the actress many times. Although he remained a bachelor all his life. On the other hand, Sanjeev Kumar’s special friend and actress Anju Mahendru had said in one of her interviews to Filmfare that she used to think that girls are after their money, not theirs.

Anju Mahendru while talking about Sanjeev Kumar had said, “Whenever his name was associated with a woman or whenever he came into a relationship with a woman, his special people used to say to him, ‘Are yaar ye toh’. is behind your money. This thing had entered his mind as well. I used to tell him ‘Hari, have you gone mad?’

Talking about Sanjeev Kumar, Anju Mahendru further said, “I used to tell him that if you keep thinking like this then you will never be able to get married. What if you love a woman and even if she is after your money? There were always women around him. He had a very good smile, so women often tried to impress him by sending him boxes.

Anju Mahendru further said about Sanjeev Kumar, “Some women really loved him, but they felt that he was only after their money. This is very sad because at the end of the day he had neither a house nor a wife.” Please tell that Sanjeev Kumar’s name was also associated with Bollywood actress Hema Malini and Sulakshana Pandit.

Sanjeev Kumar liked Hema Malini so much that he even went to the actress’ mother Jaya Chakraborty with his relationship. Although his mother did not want Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini to get married. Replying to the actor, Jaya Chakraborty said, “Bhaiyya, you are hitting TRAI in the wrong place. We have kept a boy for Hema within our caste-fraternity.”