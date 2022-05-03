Sanju Samson recalls his interactions with Rahul Dravid says he used to write down everything in his diary

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has a habit of forgetting. Star batsman Virat Kohli once told on the show Break Fast With Champions that Rohit has forgotten from mobile phone to iPad in hotel rooms and flights. Once he had left the wedding ring in the hotel room. He himself disclosed it. Like him, wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson also has a habit of forgetting. Due to this, whatever Team India’s coach Rahul Dravid said, he used to note down in the notebook. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain himself spoke about it on the Break Fast With Champions show.

Sanju Samson has seen a lot of ups and downs in his cricketing career. From debuting in the Indian cricket team at the age of 19, to returning after five years to becoming the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wicket-keeper batsman Sanju spoke about his career with Gaurav Kapoor on the Breakfast with Champions show. talked to.

After appointing Samson as their captain ahead of the 2021 season, Rajasthan retained theirs for Rs 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 27-year-old cricketer told during this time how the current coach of Team India, Rahul Dravid, played an important role in his career. He said, “One of the most special moments of my life, I batted for two days during the trials and never batted like this in my whole life. After hitting every shot, there would be a sound from behind, ‘Shot Sanju’ and it was like magic for me. Before the trial he told me you are doing well in the domestic circuit, very excited to see you.”

One of the biggest moments in Sanju’s life was batting for Royals in his first IPL season with Rahul Dravid. He said, “In my first or second match of the season, I came one down and Rahul sir was the opener. I knew I had the license to hit and hooked on the very first ball, which went for four. Then Rahul sir came and said, Sanju, take your time, a couple of balls and see what you can do. On the next ball, I again hit the bouncer for a four and then he said keep playing like this.”

When Rahul Dravid moved to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as a mentor in 2016, the stylish batsman was bought by the franchise. Sanju said about this, “Then after two years we moved to Delhi Daredevils, he was the coach of the team. I was accompanied by Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant. He told all of us that you will play for the Indian team, which was special for every youngster. I have written down everything during those three to four years I spent with him. Everything is still written in my notebook. After talking to him, I would go back to my room and immediately write down what he said. Because I forget a little.”